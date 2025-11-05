Ilani Drink Poisoning—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Vancouver woman is being held on 10 million dollars bail after she was accused of killing a man at the ilani casino hotel by poisoning his drink with fentanyl.

The Columbian reports that 34-year-old Raylin Benzie fatally poisoned a 38-year-old man identified only as Arslan early on October 4th, then stole his property and cashed out his casino ticket. Surveillance video allegedly shows her leaving the hotel room alone, then returning a short time later with another man. She was arrested October 31st.

Benzie allegedly later told someone she intended to drug the victim so she could rob him. Investigators also uncovered messages suggesting she planned to target wealthy men.

Benzie has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, controlled-substance homicide, robbery and theft charges. Her trial is set for January 26th in Clark County Superior Court.