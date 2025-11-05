Update on Jim Hill Hospitalization—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso City Councilmember Jim Hill says he is doing better after being hospitalized last Thursday following an incident outside Lower Columbia CAP.

In an email to KLOG yesterday, Hill said he is “fine, gradually improving, at least mobile and out and about.”

Hill was involved in some kind of altercation in the CAP parking lot. He says he will not be pursuing legal action and considers the matter closed.

The incident happened during a busy time at CAP, just days before SNAP benefits were set to potentially expire. Hill said he believes the person involved was likely stressed and worried about providing food for their family during the government shutdown.

Hill also asked the community to support local food banks if they are able. He reminded people that cash donations go the farthest, since organizations like CAP, FISH, and St. Vincent de Paul can purchase food in bulk at wholesale prices.