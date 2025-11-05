Election Initial Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We now have a clearer picture of how local politics are shaping up following yesterday’s general election. Ballots will continue to be counted through the week, with the next update expected by 6 p.m. today.

In the Longview City Council, one incumbent is trailing by over 1,000 votes. Challenger Wayne Nichols leads Mayor Spencer Boudreau in the Position 7 race, 3,598 to 2,547. Two other council seats are open. The tightest contest is in Position 6, where Oliver Black leads Chris Bryant by only 34 votes. In Position 5, Mike Claxton has a commanding lead over Nic Aguirre, 3,618 to 2,435.

So far we have been able to hear from some of the candidates.

Black told us, “The results are encouraging, but we just have to wait and see what tomorrow brings when they bring more votes in.”

Bryant sent us a written statement saying, “I’m grateful to everyone who participated in this election and to the many citizens who engaged in the process with care and conviction.” adding that, “Given how close the results are tonight, I believe it’s best to wait until the final count is certified before making any conclusive statements. Regardless of the outcome, I remain committed to serving the people of Longview and contributing to its future in positive ways.”

Aguirre conceded on social media, thanking supporters and saying he ran the campaign he wanted to with a clear conscience.

In Kelso, two council races were contested. In Position 1, incumbent Brian Wood leads Eric McCrandall 581 to 417. In Position 3, challenger Jackie Collins leads incumbent Kimberly Lefebvre 541 to 438. Mike Karnofski ran unopposed in the Position 2 race.

In Kalama, Rose Scattergood leads Rob Gibbs in the Position 1 race 297 to 218, while in Position 2, Paige Bozarth is up on Chad Nelson 263 to 246.

Turning to school boards, Susan Donahue is up big in the Longview School District Position 2 race, leading Scott Beck 4,498 to 2,850. Donahue says she hopes to support all students and be someone families and school staff can come to. Deborah Peneda ran unopposed for the other Longview seat.

In Kelso, Francisco Uribe Alvarez narrowly leads Karen Grafton for Director Position 2, 1,549 to 1,460. Leah Moore was unopposed for Director Position 1.

In Toutle Lake, there’s another tight race in Director District 5, where Heather Shoonover holds a 18-vote lead over Shebanyah VanHoof. Lisa Mathes was unopposed for Director District 3.

In Castle Rock, all city council and school board races were uncontested.

You can find full results at the Cowlitz County Elections Office website.