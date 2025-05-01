Vernonia Man Killed in Head-on Crash on Highway 26—Klog 100.7 News

A Vernonia man was killed in a head-on collision yesterday morning on Highway 26 in Clatsop County.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police, 56-year-old Michael Skillin of Vernonia was driving westbound near milepost 16 in a red Ford F-350 at approximately 6:24 a.m. Skillin attempted to pass multiple commercial vehicles when he struck a white Ford F-350, driven by 50-year-old Bryce Kiponen of Naselle, head-on. Skillin’s truck then collided with the trailer of a Kenworth commercial vehicle operated by 55-year-old Kenneth Steel of Salem.

Skillin was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9-year-old female passenger in his vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Kiponen also suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Steel was not injured.

The crash shut down the highway for 6.5 hours while the investigation took place. Speed and unsafe passing were cited as contributing factors in the crash.