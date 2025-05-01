Today, Lower Columbia Indivisible is hosting a May Day demonstration in Longview. The pro-labor, pro-union, anti-government interference gathering will take place at 15th and Kessler Boulevard at 4:30 p.m.

May 1 is International Workers’ Day, a holiday that dates back to the 1880s, when workers fought for the eight-hour workday and improved working conditions.

In their announcement, Lower Columbia Indivisible stated, “Let’s carry on the legacy of those workers by fighting for a country that is more fair, just, equitable, and free for all its citizens—and not just a chosen few.”

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, noisemakers, flags, friends, and especially their enthusiasm.