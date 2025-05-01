The History of Longview Community Church, CC Historical Museum First Thursday Speakers—Klog 100.7 News

This evening, the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s First Thursday Speaker Series continues with a presentation on the history of Longview Community Church. The program will feature Karen Pickett and Bob Chace as speakers.

They will share the history of Longview Community Church, which was founded in 1923, making it the oldest church in Longview. They will also discuss the present sanctuary—a neo-Gothic building constructed in 1926 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

As part of the presentation, Pickett and Chace will show an informative video series that tells the story of the church through photos, interviews, music, and narration. Their talk will also include a collection of photographs highlighting key moments from the church’s past. Both speakers have been closely involved in the church’s life and history.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Historical Museum, located at 405 Allen Street.