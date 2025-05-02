Delays on Yale Bridge—Klog 100.7 News

Be prepared for delays today on Lewis River Road in the Amboy area, as work resumes on the Yale Bridge.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be inspecting the entire bridge deck, which requires a full closure at intervals. The bridge, located at milepost 27.8 over Lake Merwin, will be affected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this time, the bridge will close in 20-minute intervals, after which flaggers will allow traffic to pass.