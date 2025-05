If you live on 36th Avenue, be aware: your water may be shut off Monday for a few hours.

The City of Longview has issued a Water Service Interruption Notice for the 2400–2600 blocks of 36th Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday. During this time, Full Circle Construction LLC will be installing a fire hydrant at 2518 36th Avenue. Installing a hydrant requires shutting off the water main.