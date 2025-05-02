Castle Rock PD Puts Out Scam Alert—Klog 100.7 News

The Castle Rock Police Department says those pesky scammers are at it again. They report a recent increase in scam calls, typically targeting elderly individuals and referencing legal matters related to Social Security, the Treasury Department, or other government agencies.

According to the department, the callers are often very convincing. They may demand payment via gift cards or credit cards, or send so-called “mules” to collect cash directly from victims.

Remember, legitimate government agencies will not contact you by phone or online to collect money or handle legal issues. They communicate exclusively through U.S. Mail. Additionally, police departments will never call to inform you of a warrant or demand payment to resolve one.

If you receive a suspicious call and believe it may be a scam, don’t hesitate to contact your local police department for clarification.