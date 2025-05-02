May Day Demonstration—Klog 100.7 News

Around 200 people gathered in Longview yesterday at the corner of 15th and Kessler Boulevard for International Workers Day, also known as “May Day.”

The demonstration was organized by Lower Columbia Indivisible.

Many attendees held signs with pro-union and labor messages. Others protested the current Trump administration for a variety of reasons.

Speaking of demonstrations, another 50501 protest is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the Longview Civic Circle.