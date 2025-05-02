Katy Wagner to Stay on Payroll Through End of June—Klog 100.7 News

Two weeks ago, the St. Helens School District announced that St. Helens High School Principal Katy Wagner was resigning. However, it turns out she will continue receiving paychecks until June 30.

Wagner’s resignation comes as she faces felony charges for allegedly failing to report the sexual abuse of students at the high school. According to the Columbia County Spotlight, her resignation agreement with the district states that her separation will not be effective until June 30—the end of the first year of her current three-year employment contract. Wagner has served as principal at St. Helens High School since 2018.

She will remain on paid administrative leave, a status she has held since November 15. Under her contract, Wagner earns approximately $13,353 per month. The district will also continue to cover the employer portion of her insurance premiums through the end of the year.