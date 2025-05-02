Cole Escola Nominated for Tony—Klog 100.7 News

Some exciting news for R.A. Long graduate Cole Escola: yesterday, they were nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Escola has been making waves on Broadway as the actor and playwright behind Oh, Mary! Escola recently returned to the show, which has also received Tony nominations for Best Play, Featured Actor, Costume Design, and Direction.

To celebrate the big news, Stageworks Northwest—one of the theaters where Escola got his start—will host a celebration on June 8 at 4 p.m. The event will be followed by a viewing of the Tony Awards at 5 p.m.