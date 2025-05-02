New Details on the Suicide of Charles Gardiner—Klog 100.7 News

The investigation into a tragic situation has taken a more disturbing turn. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about the apparent suicide of Interim Cowlitz Tribal Police Chief Charles Gardiner, which occurred in Vancouver last month.

Initially, the incident was being investigated as a burglary that preceded Gardiner’s suicide. However, the Sheriff’s Office now says they are investigating allegations that Gardiner committed sex offenses against a minor.

Deputies were called on the night of April 23 to investigate a report of an unknown man inside a residence. That report ultimately led to Gardiner being found in his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a press release, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The caller had discovered Gardiner in the residence and got into a physical altercation with him before he fled. There is no indication that there was a residential burglary.”

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office says it cannot release further details due to “the sensitive nature of this investigation.”