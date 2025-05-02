Friday:



Harvey is at Stageworks Northwest through May 11th; the show is Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with a 2pm Sunday matinee. It is about Elwood and his best friend, an invisible six-foot rabbit named Harvey.



First Friday Fun is back at the Kelso Theatre Pub Friday with Rodger Lizaola. Come to the KTP from 9–11pm. Lizaola is in the top ranks of many international comedy competitions, and has performed on comedy shows aired on Fox and MTV! This is a 21+ event.

Saturday:



The Blooming Browsing Market is at the Kelso United Methodist Church this Saturday. Spring flowers, veggie

starts, home-baked goodies, and more from 9am to 6pm. All proceeds from this event go to local charities.



The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is back! Every Saturday, 9am–2pm in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.



The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm, at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview. They also now will be there on Friday evenings from 5 to 10pm.

The Clatskanie Spring Market is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Clatskanie Food Hub. Plant starts, seedlings, produce and local art PLUS live music, a kids’ booth and a farm-to-table brunch!

The Raymond Carver Writing Festival is Saturday. The opening reception starts at 10am at the Clatskanie Cultural Center Ballroom; then it’s a writers’ fair, readings, workshops, an open mic poetry jam, dinner and awards through the rest of the day at various locations around Clatskanie.

Celebrate Star Wars Day (a day early) at the Kelso Public Library! On Saturday from 11am to 2pm, there will be Star Wars crafts and activities, a scavenger hunt, snacks, green screen photos, and more. Costumes encouraged!

Community House’s 15th annual Cares Campaign is Saturday, 5–8pm at the Cowlitz Expo Center.

It’s dinner, auctions, mystery houses, mocktails and uplifting stories. Reserve your spots at choblv.org

Inclusion Pro Wrestling’s Danger Zone is Saturday at the Friends of the Rose Valley Church: Doors open at 4pm, bell rings at 5pm. Get your tickets at the door or here at the radio station: 506 West Cowlitz Way.

Come to the Kelso/Longview Elks for the Kentucky Derby Party Saturday! Doors open at 3pm; dinner is at 5pm.

Everyone is welcome to come for a fried chicken buffet dinner, raffles, a hat contest, horse races, and bourbon tasting! Tickets are $25; find them in the lounge.

It’s another Stage Door event at the Columbia Theatre. On Saturday at 7:30pm, enter through the stage door, then enjoy café-style seating on stage, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar while Laura Love and Orville Johnson perform an intimate set.

Sunday:

The Downtowners are bringing America in Bloom to Longview. They are looking for volunteers to help plant this Sunday from 9am to noon behind 1209 14th Avenue, next to Red Canoe. Text RSVP is appreciated; text Kate at 360-961-2420. Bring your gloves and shovels; only limited extra supplies are available.

Experience the power of pressure with Doktor Kaboom! It’s a mixture of interactive science, comedy, and personal empowerment messages at the Columbia Theatre: Sunday, 2–3pm.

Mother’s Day meets Star Wars Day at May the 4th Be with Mom! May 4th at the Children’s Discovery Museum, 2-5pm.

While mom relaxes in a spa-style setting, Dad and the kids can have fun with Star Wars-themed fun in a galaxy far, far away. Admission is free!

Pianist Abriana Church will be back at the Northlake Baptist Church in Longview this Sunday. Come for a recital at 4pm. There is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are encouraged. A brief reception will follow the performance.