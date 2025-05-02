Peggy Taylor Best: April 11, 1932 — April 8, 2025

LONGVIEW- Peggy Esther “Pooka” (Taylor) Best of Longview passed away on April 8th, 2025 at the age of 92. She joins her husband, David A. Best, who passed away in 2004. Pooka, her nickname given to her by her husband, was well known for her sweet nature and generosity. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, teacher, and friend to many.

She was born in McKinney, Texas in 1932 to S.G. And Esther Taylor. She graduated from Farmersville High School at the age of 16, and at age 19 graduated from North Texas State with a BS in education. She went on to teach school in New York, Texas, and for many years in Kirkland, Wa.

She married her high school sweetheart, David, in 1953 at the West Point Military Academy. They lived and raised their family primarily in Bellevue, Wa. She is survived by their three children, David A. Best. Jr., Robert Best, both of Bellevue, and daughter Ann Burns (Dan) of Longview.

Her grand and great grand children gave her so much joy. They include Jordan Burns (Danica) of Longview, and their two boys, Brody and Jamie, Rachel Aldridge (Phil) their two girls, Ella and Norah. Another grandson is Taylor Best of Bellevue.

Pooka was an original member of the Bellevue Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She served as the President of The Overlake Service League that did countless charitable works.

She was a devoted wife to her husband, David, for 51 years. They loved to travel, but especially loved Hawaii. Besides living most of their lives in Bellevue, they lived in El Paso, Texas, Tonto Verde, Az. and Longview.

Pooka loved to read, and was a good cook, seamstress, and gardener. She was also known as a gracious hostess who loved to have informal parties in her home.

She is survived by her beloved extended family, Phyllis and Rick Byers, and her God Children, Don and Lori Watts.

Pooka was also preceded in death by her beloved sister , Shirley Hammerle.

She loved her family and friends very much and will be greatly missed by all. She was very much loved indeed.

In honor of Peggy’s passing, please send any donations to:

Peace Health Richard Nau Hospice House

1035 11th Ave

Longview, Wa. 98632

360-501-3600