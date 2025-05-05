Cinco De Mayo Events—Klog 100.7 News

Today is Cinco de Mayo, a holiday commemorating the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

A few local events are planned for the occasion. The Kalama Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Playa Azul II to host a downtown celebration. From 5 to 9 p.m., the Chamber will feature a 21+ beer garden in front of Playa Azul II, with tents, music, and spirits. During the event, attendees are invited to shop, eat, and drink.

Monticello Park Retirement Home is also hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration today at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and will include live music, food, and drinks. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling 360-565-1778.