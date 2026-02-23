Vera Mae Johnson: January 28, 1930 — February 18, 2026

LONGVIEW- Vera Mae (Downer) Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully in her Longview, Washington home on February 18, 2026.

Born in Wadena, Minnesota in 1930 to parents Rhoda and Darrell Downer, Vera spent her early years on a dairy farm with seven siblings.

Her family moved to Longview in the 1940s, where she attended R.A. Long High School. There, she met the love of her life Marvin Johnson who worked as her young school bus driver while he attended Lower Columbia Junior College. The dairymaid daughter from Minnesota and the lumberjack son from Arkansas married in 1948 and celebrated a devoted 67-year-long marriage until Marvin’s passing in 2016.

Together they had five children: Gail, Bill, Dick, Nancy, and Scott, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Vera was always known for her gentle nature, welcoming heart, and incredible potato salad. Forever a nurturer, Vera found joy in rescuing animals, sewing, keeping a vegetable garden, and cooking too much for her grandchildren. In her home, the door was always open, and a seat was ready at the table for anyone who wanted to stop by.

While Vera will be deeply missed, her warmth, kindness, and generosity will be forever cherished by everyone lucky enough to have known her.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11 AM at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, with reception to follow. Viewings will be available Tuesday and Wednesday.