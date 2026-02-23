In Loving Memory of Brandon Basso: August 5, 1970 – February 2, 2026

KALAMA- “On the day that you were born, the angels got together,” (Carpenters “Close to You”) and a golden-haired, blue-eyed child graced the world, uniting the Basso-Dickey clans of Kalama. His name was Brandon Basso, born on “August the 5th of May.” He was the first grandson born to both families and was cherished and spoiled by all.

Brandon’s life was a testament to his love for sports, especially baseball, which he played throughout his youth and into college. A proud graduate of Mark Morris High School, Brandon attended Eastern Washington University, majoring in Science.

After college, Brandon discovered a passion for golf, enjoying every moment of it. His love for travel was evident by his attending various college sporting events across the country; if it had a stick and/or ball, he was surely there. Recently, he surprised us all by his taking a trip to the Kentucky Derby.

Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Dan Basso and Peggy Hall, along with his step-parents, two brothers, Keith and Paul, and his two nephews and two nieces. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Viljo and Kallie Basso, and Ken and Shirley Dickey.

Internment has already taken place.