Douglas Gene Henderson: July 25, 1951 — February 14, 2026

LONGVIEW- Douglas Gene Henderson, born on July 25, 1951, in Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on February 14, 2026, in his hometown. Doug was a dedicated and hardworking railroad conductor in the pulp and paper industry, serving his community with commitment and integrity throughout his career.

A proud graduate of R.A. Long High School, from which he graduated in 1969, Doug was well-respected not only for his professional achievements but also for his warm and friendly demeanor. He was truly a super guy who was loved by all his friends and family members, and his presence brightened the lives of everyone he met.

Doug had a passion for life that extended beyond his work. He cherished the time spent golfing and relished riding motorcycles, particularly enjoying adventures with his beloved wife, Tina. Together, they created countless memories traveling the open roads, exploring new destinations, and sharing their love of adventure.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his devoted wife Tina, son Edward, daughter Peggy, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will forever carry his spirit in their hearts. Doug was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Audrey; sister, Linda; and son, Chad, all of whom shaped his life and character.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, inviting all who knew Doug to join in honoring his legacy. His kind-hearted nature, captivating stories, and laughter will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.