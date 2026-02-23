Joel S. Stehman: August 3, 1973 – November 7, 2025

Joel Scott Stehman, 52, passed away due to cancer November 7, 2025 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, WA.

Joel was born August 3, 1973 in Longview, WA. He attended Longview elementary and middle schools, R.A. Long High School, and Kelso High School. He did well in school and enjoyed playing baseball and soccer.

Joel loved skateboarding and it was rare to see him without his board. He could master new tricks with style and was considered a local legend. His passion for skateboarding was matched only by his skill, inspiring everyone who watched him.

Joel had an amazing ear for music, and loved playing guitar. He was often the first to share new bands with his friends and family and would go see live music in Portland and Seattle whenever he could. As a guitar player and musician, he could effortlessly improvise with passion and joy rarely seen in this world.

Joel also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and watching the Mariners games with his stepdad, Dave. They would laugh, enjoy the game, and Joel would root for his favorite player Cal Raleigh.

Joel was a kind and witty renegade. He was also a very thoughtful and compassionate person which came to him naturally.

Joel is survived by his daughter, Samantha (and her children Vienna and Juni); son, Leiland; mom/stepfather, Randi and Dave McKee; sister, Rashelle McKee; father, Mike Stehman; half brothers Dylan and David Stehman; neice, Cy; and cousin (who was more like a sister), Andy Ferguson. Additional survivors include aunts, and numerous cousins. He is also survived by many amazing close friends that meant a lot to him.

Preceding him in passing away, were his grandpa, George Allen; uncle, Skip (Leslie) Allen; grandparents Cap and Ruth Stehman; and great-grandparents, L.D. and Henrietta Johnson. He did the best he could to enjoy the last chapter of his life before God took him to heaven. Joel will be dearly missed by his family and close friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Joel at Columbia Funeral Service on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. In honor of Joel, please wear your favorite band t-shirt, favorite sports team shirt, or come as you are.