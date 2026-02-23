Yoshie Weber: January 27, 1933 – February 11, 2026

LONGVIEW- Yoshie Weber, age 93, went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2026, surrounded by love.

Born on January 27, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, she lived a long and meaningful life defined by kindness, resilience, and devotion to family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, whose warmth and generosity touched everyone she met.

She enjoyed dancing, country music, watching Olympic figure skating, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Her compassion and quiet strength will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert Weber and half-brother Akiharu Shimazaki.

She is survived by daughters Jennifer (Patrick) Patten and Joyce (Jonathan) London. Grandchildren and Step-Grandchildren: Christopher (Meagan) Patten, Tabitha (Nathan) White, Christopher London, Stephanie (Zachary) Sheldon, Kenji London, and Koji London. Great Grandchildren and Step-Great Grandchildren: Wesley White, Seth (Gracie) White, Kyle Patten, Alexis Patten, Grayson Sheldon, and Maverick Sheldon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 28, 2026, at 1:00pm at Robert Gray Baptist Church in Longview, Washington. Casual dress.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to animal rescues and shelters in her memory.