Vehicle Description from Wednesday Hit & Run Crash in Lewis County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash last Wednesday evening on I-5 in Lewis County that resulted in a Kelso woman being hospitalized.

The crash occurred at around 5:50 p.m. at milepost 66 of southbound I-5 between Winlock and Napavine. 51-year-old Melissa Olmstead of Kelso was driving a red Nissan SUV when she was struck by an unknown maroon full-sized pickup. The maroon pickup continued southbound without stopping; the State Patrol suspects the truck sustained damage to the front passenger side.

The State Patrol’s office has released a blurry image of the suspect’s truck that you can find on its website. If you have any information on the collision, you are asked to email Detective Conor Schwilke at Conor.Schwilke@wsp.wa.gov.