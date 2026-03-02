Kathryn Marie Parker: March 6, 1971 — February 17, 2026

LONGVIEW- Kathryn Marie Parker, affectionately known as Kathy, was born on March 6, 1971, in Longview, Washington. She passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, in her hometown, surrounded by the love of her family. Kathy was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her, characterized by her intelligence, warmth, and infectious smile that could light up even the dreariest of days.

A proud graduate of Wahkiakum High School in Cathlamet, Washington, where she earned her diploma in 1989, Kathy carried with her a passion for creativity and learning throughout her life. Known for her love of music, movies, and art, she often engaged in felt pen art and enjoyed cheering for her favorite sports team, the Seattle Seahawks. Her love of music spanned many genres, and she particularly fond of artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice in Chains, and Rob Zombie. Kathy had a special place in her heart for Adam Lambert and looked forward to every episode of American Idol, where she often sang along with her favorite contestants.

Kathy’s greatest pride and joy were her children and family, especially her son, Joseph Ruzek, whom she inspired with a deep love for movies and comics. One of her cherished memories was taking Joseph to see Ironman in 2008 to celebrate his birthday, which sparked a lifelong passion for films and storytelling. In addition to her immediate family, Kathy is survived by her father, Mike Parker; her niece, Tonya Hajeck; her nephew, Mark Hajeck; her nephew, Nick Edwards; and her niece, Kalene Edwards. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Patricia Ann Parker, her sister, Michelle Parker, and her daughter, Felica Parker.

Kathy faced her final years with remarkable strength, battling Parkinson’s disease and asthma. Her unwavering spirit and zest for life often shone through, as she continued to share her love for animals and creativity with those around her.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life service on March 7, 2026, at Living Waters Christian Fellowship located at 525 3rd Ave SW, Castle Rock, WA 98611. The service will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at noon.

Kathy will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her, but her legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her loved ones and through the memories shared by family and friends.