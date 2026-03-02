Carol Ann Gentry: September 28, 1941 – February 15, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Carol Ann Gentry of Scappoose Oregon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 15th 2026 at the age of 84 after the rapid onset of cardiac issues and bone marrow cancer.

Carol was born in Palmetto Florida and spent her childhood growing up in St. Johns, Portland OR and then her high school years in Beaverton OR. She married Richard Gentry and returned to St Johns where they raised three children; Julie, Guy & Roberta. After the children graduated they moved to Scappoose and built their forever country home where she resided for more than 40 years.

During her career she managed Phil’s Drive-In (St John’s), worked for the Portland Woolen Mills and then in the later years you could find her out at the Pumpkin Patch (Sauvie Island)

A beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, great Grandmother and Friend.

Carol loved gardening, flowers, raising bees & chickens and just thoroughly enjoyed the scenery and wildlife that her country home provided.

Carol, who was a true giver. She was always there to help and support anyone in need, no questions asked, just Love.

She loved her family fiercely and they loved her back just the same.

She is truly missed beyond measure.

Carol (Mom, Mama Carol, Gram, GG, Sis) is survived by her daughter Julie (Nick) Teeter Scappoose OR, son Guy (Kayoko) Gentry Lake Jackson, TX. Grandchildren Kyle (Emily) Teeter, Jonica (Robert) Pile, Dominic (Jaynel) Bradley and 6 precious great grandchildren along with her partner George (Bill) Kernion of 14 yrs.

She was preceded in death by Richard Gentry(2009), Roberta Gentry Bradley(2024), Philip Bradley(2025).