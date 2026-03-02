Early Learning Registration & Applications Open Today For Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Early learning registration and applications are now open for the Kelso School District.

Children who will be five years old by September 1st, 2026, are eligible for kindergarten. For enrollment, families will need a birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. There are two ways to register: fill out a paper packet available at any elementary school or enroll online through the Kelso School District website. Families can also enter their address online to find their neighborhood school.

Transition to Kindergarten and Preschool Pups are also open for enrollment. Transition to Kindergarten is a free, full-day program for children who will be four years old by August 31st, 2026, and would benefit from additional preparation before kindergarten. Preschool Pups is a free, half-day program for 3- and 4-year-olds, held at the Catlin site in Kelso.

For in-person information, Kinderpalooza — a fun event for Kelso kindergarteners, early learners and their families — will be held May 5th from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Coweeman Middle School.