Kalama Redleaf Donating 100% of Proceeds Today to Family Of Jackie Hartley—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEws

Back on February 20, the Kalama community suffered a major loss: 17-year-old Jackie Hartley was killed in a car accident. To help, thousands have been raised to support her parents, Matt and Tammy Hartley, during this difficult time. Today, the Kalama Redleaf will be helping as well; they say 100% of proceeds at the location on 1st Street will be going to the Hartley family.

A GoFundMe titled “Honoring Jackie’s Bright Spirit” has also been set up. It says that the funds raised will go toward funeral, burial, and related costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-jackies-bright-spirit