Judith Ann Howard: January 22, 1944 — February 21, 2026

LONGVIEW- Judith Ann Howard, affectionately known as Judy, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, at the age of 82 in Longview, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 22, 1944, in Wadena, Minnesota, Judy was a vibrant presence whose warmth and humor touched the lives of many.

A proud graduate of Kelso High School in 1962, Judy carried the spirit of her early education with her throughout her life. She and her husband, Denis Howard, whom she married in a union filled with love and partnership for an inspiring 64 years, shared a dream together that began in their early years at Huntington Middle School. Their bond was a testament to commitment and devotion, serving as a model of love for their family.

Judy was known for being everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Her personality was a delightful blend of humor and playfulness; she was a jokester and prankster who brought joy to gatherings. Judy had a deep love for animals and cherished moments spent with family around barbecues and bonfires, where laughter filled the air. She enjoyed playing rummy, drinking coffee, and watching deer in her yard, always finding beauty in the simple joys of life. Additionally, Judy found camaraderie and friendship as a member of the Red Hat Society, embracing fun and fashion with her peers.

Judy’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly her children and grandchildren. She dedicated her life to nurturing and supporting her family, which includes her beloved daughters CeCe Creed (Michael) and Holly Moyer (Kris), as well as her cherished grandchildren: Joshua (Kelsey) Parcel, Levi (Amanda) Lindeman, Alicia (Moises) Archer, Kody (Heather) Lindeman, Garrett (Jerica) Lindeman, Raimee (Lukas) Houser, Stevie Moyer, and Ronnie (John) Koons. Judy was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren, with another on the way, each bringing immeasurable joy to her life.

Judy is survived by her husband Denis, their proud legacy of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as a special family that includes Amber Cooke, Madison, Shyanne, Paige, Carson, and Kathy Adams-Norgren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Rhoda Graba, father Darrell Downer, son Gary Howard, grandson Jeffrey, and her beloved siblings, including her recent loss of sister Vera Johnson, along with four brothers and five sisters.

As we remember Judy Howard, we celebrate her incredible spirit, her boundless love, and the rich memories she leaves behind. Her legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends, reminding us all of the importance of laughter, love, and togetherness.