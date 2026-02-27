James Eugene Foytack: December 10, 1955 — February 15, 2026

LONGVIEW- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of James Eugene Foytack, affectionately known as Jim, who left us on February 15, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on December 10, 1955, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jim grew to be a remarkable individual, known for his caring nature and enduring sense of humor. His legacy is sure to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Jim graduated from Kelso High School in 1974 and quickly made his mark in the working world. He became the youngest journeyman mechanic of his time, earning respect for his skills and dedication. His passion for life extended beyond work; he enjoyed singing karaoke, barbecuing, hosting gatherings, camping, and hiking. He was also a devoted fan of the Seattle Seahawks, cheering for them with a fervor that was truly contagious.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Foytack, and his children: Susan Foytack, Edward Foytack and his two grandsons, and Angela Foytack. He is also cherished by his sister, Janet Mitchell, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends who will always hold his memory close to their hearts.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Mae Foytack; his father, Edward P. Foytack; and his brother-in-law, Donald Mitchell.

A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Jim Foytack will be held on March 21, 2026, at the American Legion located at 1250 12th Avenue, Longview, Washington. The gathering will take place from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, where friends and family can come together to share stories and remember the joyful spirit of Jim.

As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the love and light he brought into our lives. Jim’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly his children, and the values he imparted will continue to resonate through generations to come. He will be dearly missed, but his spirit will remain alive in the countless memories shared by those who have been touched by his kindness and generosity.