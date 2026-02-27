Cowlitz County Announcement on Animal Control Services—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County has released details on the change to Animal Control services for unincorporated areas of the county starting this Sunday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing changes to animal control response procedures.

The county says they did not continue services with the Humane Society of Southwest Washington because of budget constraints and its financial proposal. The Sheriff’s Office will be returning to the basic public safety function of animal control. Animal Control officers will be responding to priority concerns, including domestic animals that pose a danger to public safety, injured animals, deceased animals in public areas, and animal cruelty investigations.

The county says the changes still ensure dedication to immediate safety threats and its legally mandated responsibilities. For non-emergency animal-related matters, the Sheriff’s Office says they will be seeking to identify community-based services and partner organizations to include rehoming assistance, surrender options, foster programs, and other animal welfare services available within the region.

As those resources are confirmed, they will be listed on the county webpage and the Cowlitz County Animal Control Facebook page.

If your organization provides foster services or other animal support resources and would like to be listed.