Valerie Nash: January 30, 1959 – May 10, 2025

ST. HELENS- Valerie Nash, 66, passed away on May 10, 2025, in Portland, Ore. after a period of declining health.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1959 in Portland to Doug and Janet Larsell, and grew up by the University of Portland. Valerie was a proud middle child between sister Linda and brother Jon.

She had fond memories of family trips and picnics, working in her dad’s grocery store Gilham’s Market, and having fun with friends from school and Rainbow for Girls.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1977.

Over her life, she had many work experiences starting with her dad’s store. She worked for Pretty Brush, Sprouse-Reitz, Northwest Container, First Place Rehabilitation, Community Action Team, Fred Meyer, Riverside Training, Bi-Mart, Wells Fargo, and more. She pursued college at various points in her life as time allowed.

Her favorite accomplishments were being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Valerie dabbled in many hobbies. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, music, Bunco, traveling to the beach, cross country skiing, thrifting, and church activities. She especially enjoyed chocolate, coffee and Diet Coke.

Throughout her life, she was a devout Christian and shared her beliefs with friends and strangers alike. She was known for providing encouraging words through prayer, phone calls and greeting cards.

She was very loving, giving, personable, compassionate and especially courageous through her fights with many health ailments. Valerie met Nathan, her husband of nearly 46 years, in Newport, Ore., where he was stationed for the Coast Guard. They held hands for several hours that day and were forever linked. They married in August 1979 and lived inside the Portsmouth Trinity Lutheran Church apartment. Their son Matthew was born in 1983. Valerie and Nathan moved to her parents’ rental home a year later, and in 1989 moved to Warren, Ore. where they continued to reside. She is survived by her beloved husband Nathan; son Matthew and daughter-in-law Stephanie; grandchildren Reed and Oliver; sister Linda and brother-in-law Robert; nephew Christian; brother Jon and sister-in-law Karen, and her children; Nathan’s brothers and sisters; six nieces and nephews from Nathan’s side; several cousins from her parents’ side, and many, many friends through work, church and life in general.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents Doug and Janet.

A memorial service will be held tentatively in June at Columbia River Foursquare, 555 Commons Drive, St. Helens, Ore. See Columbia Funeral Home’s website for more information.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, family members ask that donations be made to Columbia Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens.