Pleasant Hill Lane Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Heavy black smoke was visible along I-5 yesterday afternoon due to a house fire just north of Pleasant Hill.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 responded to the fire at the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Lane around 1:19 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. Multiple local agencies assisted, and the fire was knocked down by 2:05 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; that investigation is being handled by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.