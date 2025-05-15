Samuels Calls Halvorsons Post on Wallin V. Boudreau Lawsuit Dishonest and Misleading—Klog 100.7 News

One of the plaintiffs in the Wallin v. Boudreau Open Public Meetings Act lawsuit is calling a recent Facebook post by a Longview City Councilmember “dishonest and misleading.”

Plaintiff Tom Samuels sent a mass email responding to comments made by Councilmember Erik Halvorson yesterday morning. Halvorson had claimed the recent move to add the City of Longview as a defendant was “political payback” aimed at disrupting Mayor Spencer Boudreau’s reelection campaign.

Samuels disputed that, saying the plaintiffs never wanted to name the city in the lawsuit and had resisted doing so multiple times. He said they were ultimately left with no choice after the defendants demanded the city be added before allowing the case to move forward.

Samuels also denied that the timing of the amendment had anything to do with politics, saying the plaintiffs had agreed to the change back in January but were only given permission to proceed by the defense attorneys last week.

Halvorson replied to Samuels’ email with a brief comment: “Your ‘facts’ are all over the place.”