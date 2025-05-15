Injury Crash off 20th & Nichols Blvd—Klog 100.7 News

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning at the intersection of 20th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard, near the lake.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m., and first responders arrived quickly on the scene. They found both vehicles involved and confirmed that one individual had sustained injuries.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for treatment. No further details about the extent of the injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.