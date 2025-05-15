Ridgefield Man Pleads Guilty to 2023 Strangulation Death of His Wife—Klog 100.7 News

A 74-year-old Ridgefield man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2023 strangulation death of his wife, who was battling breast cancer.

The Columbian reports Wayne Leonetti entered the plea on Wednesday, just before his trial was set to begin. His plea follows a failed attempt to pursue an insanity defense, which a judge rejected earlier in the week. Leonetti is now scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning.

Leonetti admitted to killing his 80-year-old wife, Alice Bolen, at their home on June 28, 2023. Deputies responded to the residence that morning and found Bolen unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined her injuries were consistent with strangulation.

During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, three psychologists testified about Leonetti’s mental state. All agreed he was suffering from depression at the time of the killing, but disagreed over his claim of post-traumatic stress disorder. The experts also concluded that he is no longer suffering from any mental illness.

Family members told authorities the couple had been married for about a year and a half. They described Leonetti as controlling, particularly when it came to Bolen spending time with her grandchildren, saying he insisted on being with her at all times. Bolen had been diagnosed with breast cancer two months before her death, which relatives said appeared to deeply affect Leonetti—leading to insomnia and suicidal thoughts.