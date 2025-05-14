Helen “Candy” Margret Lundeby: August 28, 1932 — May 2, 2025

LONGVIEW- Helen Margret Lundeby, lovingly known as Candy, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 92. Born on August 28, 1932, in Pennsylvania, Candy lived a vibrant life filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

As a devoted military wife for 30 years, Candy shared a wonderful journey with her husband, Ronald Lundeby. Together, they traveled to beautiful places, including enchanting trips to Hawaii and the lively lights of Las Vegas. Her zest for life made her the center of countless gatherings, where strangers quickly became lifelong friends, enveloped in her warmth and charm.

Candy truly cherished family, often celebrating holidays and birthdays in a way that made each occasion feel special and memorable. With a flair for fashion, she loved to dress up, delighting in coordinating outfits adorned with beautiful shoes and jewelry that expressed her vibrant personality. Her passion for life extended beyond fashion; Candy was an enthusiastic participant in various hobbies, such as playing Bunco, being a member of the Red Hats, and indulging in her favorite pastime of shopping for unique collectibles.

Candy’s spirit will forever be intertwined with the lives of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Lundeby; her daughters, Susan Harding and her husband Steve, and Holly Sorensen and her husband Scott; her cherished grandchildren, Kimberly Peltzer and her husband Robert, Angelo Evans, Mina Batchelder and her husband James, Nicole Harding-Campbell, Krissie Harding and her husband Ryan Skare, Christina Wright, Dana Romines and her husband Ryden, and Joshua Sorensen and his wife Chelsey. Her legacy of love continues with her great-grandchildren: Caleb, Hannah, Dakota, Tyler, Kirra, Madison, Ethan, Katelyn, Easton, Brantly, Piper, and one forthcoming addition who will share her birthday.

Preceding her in death are her son, Donald Evans, her daughter, Cynthia Wright, and her grandson, Michael Wright. In a touching tribute reflecting the profound bond she shared with her daughter Cynthia, Candy will be interred with Cynthia’s ashes, a testament to the love that will forever remain in their family.

Candy’s journey on this earth may have concluded, but her infectious spirit, loving heart, and the cherished memories she created will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, yet fondly remembered as a vibrant force of joy and warmth.