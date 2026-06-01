Myrna Joan Nelson: May 8, 1937 – May 27, 2026

KELSO- Myrna was born in Centralia, WA on May 8, 1937, and passed on May 27, 2026. The 1st of 4 children to Clyde & Alice (Prince) Reynoldson, Myrna grew up in Kelso, and graduated from Kelso high school in 1955. After graduation Myrna went to work at the National Bank of Commerce & married Don McNannay. This union, however brief, produced two children, Scott (dec.1983) and Moreen (Jay). Myrna then met, and married returning US Navy veteran, Lloyd Nelson. This marriage has lasted over 65 yr’s and produced a son, Barry (Robbin).

Myrna was a devoted and respected wife, mother and grandmother and is predeceased by her siblings, Janet Busby(Norm) & Mike Reynoldson (Carolyn). She is survived by her 5 Grandchildren, Tristen Coffey(Jen), Bridget Coffey (Dave), Brady Nelson (Heather), Casey Nelson (Kelsey), Lyndsey Arbalaez (Maurice), and 10 great grandchildren! She is also survived by her younger sister Marlene Wilkinson (Dwayne) of Mesquite, NV, as well as Gale Bull (Gary) and Alan Reynoldson both of Cypress, CA

Myrna was a member of the Kalama Amalak’s, Ladies of the Quilt Guild, Stitchin Time Quilters, Birthday Club Girls which started in the 60’s. She made quilts for Casa Auctions, Humane Society Actions and Foster Children.

We want to thank her doctor Donna Lynds and her wonderful pulmonologist Dr. McNellis and Stephanie who went beyond the call of duty to help her live a full life through a 45 year span of a chronic lung condition that began with Parrot Fever.

“She’s made everything, everyone and everywhere better than how she found it. Is there a better gift to leave this world?”…..Lyndsey

Funeral services will be held at Longview Memorial Park on Saturday June 13th at 11am with a reception after.

Internment to be held at Kalama Cemetery following services.