45th Anniversary of Mt. St. Helens Eruption Sunday—Klog 100.7 News

This Sunday marks the 45th anniversary of one of the most significant events in our region’s history—the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens. The eruption claimed 57 lives and displaced many more, leaving a lasting impact on the community and landscape.

If you’re planning to visit the mountain this weekend to reflect or pay your respects, please note that Johnston Ridge remains inaccessible. A landslide in 2023 washed out Spirit Lake Highway at milepost 49. Repairs are ongoing, and the road is not expected to reopen until the spring of 2027.

However, you can still visit the Coldwater Lake area and the Coldwater Science and Learning Center, which remain open to the public.