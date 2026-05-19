Rainier Man Killed in Highway 30 Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Rainier man was killed Friday afternoon after a head-on collision involving a semitruck on Highway 30 in Columbia County.

Oregon State Police said in a release yesterday that troopers responded around 1:47 p.m. to milepost 34 of the highway between Rainier and St. Helens. The preliminary investigation found that a gold Nissan Pathfinder driven by 69-year-old Gary George of Rainier was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

A white commercial motor vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kulwinder Singh of Auburn was traveling in the opposite direction, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

George was pronounced dead at the scene. Singh was not injured.

The crash impacted the roadway for about three hours while investigators worked at the scene.