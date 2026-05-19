Stolen SUV Pulled From River Under Cowlitz Way Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Local officials were seen “fishing” in the Cowlitz River yesterday and made quite a catch, with a stolen SUV being pulled from beneath the Cowlitz Way Bridge.

The Cowlitz County Dive Rescue Team said it worked alongside the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Kelso Police Department, using a hook and tow system to hoist the vehicle from the river.

Nobody was found inside the SUV, and it is not currently clear when or exactly where it entered the water. According to Kelso Police, the vehicle had reportedly been stolen sometime within the previous 18 hours. No suspects are currently known.