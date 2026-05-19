Oregon Primary Election Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Oregon voters, today is your last chance to get those ballots turned in for the May 19th primary elections. Ballots were mailed to active voters back on April 29th. They can be returned until 8 p.m. tonight either at your county elections office, by drop box, or by mail, but mailed ballots must be postmarked by today.

For Columbia County positions, there is just one contested race: County Commissioner Position 2. Those running include incumbent nonpartisan candidate Kellie Jo Smith of St. Helens, Republican Jonathan Barclay of Deer Island, and current Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, who is also running as a nonpartisan.

The ballot also includes a levy option for 9-1-1 emergency communications services. If passed, it would create a new five-year property tax levy at the same rate used in recent years.