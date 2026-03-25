Use of Force Review Into Longview Police Officer Who Appeared to Punch Suspect—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A use-of-force review is underway after a video from earlier this month made the rounds, appearing to show a Longview police officer punching a suspect as they were resisting arrest.

Longview Police Captain Tim Watson told KLOG the situation involved the arrest of 38-year-old Ryan Barrett of Longview on the evening of March 7. At around 7:20 p.m., a caller reported individuals trespassing on private property they were responsible for in the 900 block of 11th Avenue in Longview.

While responding, officers observed two people in a passenger vehicle following them, eventually into a private parking lot at the reported location. After the officer began addressing the initial trespass complaint, they said Barrett approached and questioned the officer’s authority to remove the people from the property. This was despite the fact that he was not affiliated with the property owner and did not have permission to be there either.

The original trespasser complied and left the property. However, during this time, the officer said Barrett tried to tell them not to comply with officers’ orders. Watson says the officer gave Barrett multiple warnings and roughly five minutes to leave the property or be arrested. When officers did attempt to arrest him, he actively resisted, and Watson says the officer had to use force to get handcuffs on.

The use-of-force board is now reviewing the situation. Watson says the board is made up of uninvolved personnel and subject-matter experts in the relevant discipline.

Barrett is facing charges including obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

*Photo from video posted by Michelle Barrett*