Ostrander Drug Bust Arrest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team was busy yesterday afternoon, carrying out a drug bust in Ostrander.

Chief Administrative Deputy Jeremy Tonissen says they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Ostrander Road following an investigation into controlled substance delivery in the area. During the raid, detectives seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, cash, evidence of drug delivery, and two pistols.

An elderly homeowner was also discovered who they say was not a suspect; however, he was living in severe neglect and in need of medical care. Medics with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded and took him to the hospital.

The raid led to the arrest of 35-year-old Travis Lindsey of Kelso; he has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 40-year-old Rashelle Curry of Longview was also arrested; her charges included knowing possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous weapons.