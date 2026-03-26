Semi-Trucks Crash on I-5 Near Winlock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Nobody was hurt when two semi-trucks collided overnight on I-5 near Winlock.

The Washington State Patrol’s office says a semi driven by 33-year-old Palvinder Singh of Stockton, California, was going northbound at Exit 63 around 1:36 a.m. Another semi, driven by 27-year-old Mathias Medjie of Houston, was parked on the right shoulder. That truck was hit by Singh as he was driving by, which led to both trucks rolling before coming to rest.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that both drivers were not injured. The Washington State Patrol’s Office says wheels off the roadway caused the crash; no citations have been issued. No drugs or alcohol was involved. Singh had been wearing a seatbelt, and Medjie did not need to have one on because he was parked.