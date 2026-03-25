Mark Morris High School Student Rape Case Trial Date To Be in July—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The trial for two Mark Morris High School students accused of rape has been delayed from next month to July.

The two teens, who are 16 and 17 years old, are accused of assaulting fellow basketball players between the ages of 14 and 17 in the locker room during incidents reported throughout the 2025–26 season.

The Daily News reports that one of the teens has a Vancouver attorney tied to the high-profile Grant Hadler death case. Angus Lee, who previously represented Ruperto Aguayo, is representing the 16-year-old defendant. The 17-year-old is represented by Dawn Farina of Puget Law Group in Tacoma.

This comes after Monday, when Longview Superintendent Karen Cloninger said the school’s third-party investigator was in the process of reviewing the case from the district’s side, separate from the criminal investigation.