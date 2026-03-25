Agren Road Structure Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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There were no injuries, and some baby goats were saved in a barn fire south of Vader yesterday morning.
Castle Rock Fire District #6 says that around 7:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported barn fire in the 500 block of Agren Road. When they arrived, the 30-by-40 outbuilding was fully involved. Crews quickly took a defensive tactic to contain the fire.
Several animals were relocated and housed at a nearby building. The flames were knocked down around 9 a.m. The cause of the fire is currently not known.