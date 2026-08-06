Update on Tuesday Chase on Ocean Beach Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department has provided details on a situation Tuesday afternoon involving a fleeing vehicle on Ocean Beach Highway.

Longview Police Captain Tim Watson says that around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, near Fred Meyer, after a caller reported seeing a man and woman arguing inside a parked vehicle. When officers arrived, the vehicle had already left the area.

After contacting the initial caller, an officer learned that the man had been behaving strangely while getting his tire changed, and he got into an argument with the woman who was with him. There were no reports of any assault or threats of domestic violence, however. The officer was given the vehicle’s license plate number and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Spokane on Monday.

During the investigation into what occurred, the vehicle was observed driving through a nearby parking lot. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed, weaving through heavy traffic. Because of the danger posed to the public, the pursuit was called off.

Later, a citizen reported seeing the vehicle parked near the intersection of 48th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, near Papa Pete’s Pizza. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and no arrests have been made.