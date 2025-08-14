Update on SWAT Situation in Camelot—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about a SWAT callout Tuesday afternoon in Castle Rock.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said deputies were dispatched to the Camelot Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m. after reports of a man threatening to kill people while armed with a machete. Deputies identified the suspect as 40-year-old Peter Niemi of Castle Rock.

Witnesses told deputies Niemi had entered a residence without permission, accused the occupants of theft, and threatened to kill them. When deputies arrived, Niemi fled on foot toward the dredge spoils along the Cowlitz River. Lower Columbia SWAT was called in, and crisis negotiators were able to reach Niemi by phone. He told them he was hiding and eventually agreed to surrender.

Niemi was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and two counts of felony harassment.