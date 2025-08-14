Crash on I-5 in Kelso Wednesday Morning—Klog 100.7 News

A 71-year-old Chehalis man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 in Kelso Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports that Larry Greenly was entering the freeway from Exit 40 in a 2018 Toyota Corolla when, for unknown reasons, he abruptly moved into the middle lane, where 65-year-old Shelia Scardino of Longview was driving a 2021 Subaru Legacy. Scardino swerved, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Greenly’s car left the roadway to the left and came to rest on its roof, while Scardino’s vehicle stopped on the right shoulder. Greenly was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Scardino was uninjured.

Troopers cited Greenly for improper lane use. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.