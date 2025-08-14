Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Coming to Longview for Town Hall—Klog 100.7 News

3rd Congressional District Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will host a town hall this evening at 5:30 p.m. in Lower Columbia College’s Rose Center for the Arts, Wollenberg Auditorium.

The event will focus on her legislative priorities and include a question-and-answer session with constituents. Bags and backpacks will not be permitted, though medically necessary items may be checked in with staff upon entry.

In a release, Gluesenkamp Perez said her priorities in Congress are shaped by conversations with constituents, adding, “I’m going to keep showing up everywhere and talking to everyone I can.”