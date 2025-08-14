Injury After Driver Swerves on Freeway in Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

A Vancouver woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after reportedly swerving to avoid debris on I-5 near Kalama.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 55-year-old Kara Coulter was driving southbound near milepost 28 around 4:45 p.m. when she swerved to avoid metal debris in the roadway. Her 2003 Subaru Legacy left the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, and rolled.

First responders found Coulter injured at the scene, and she was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. WSP said she was wearing a seatbelt, and drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.